The disappearance of Facebook's DNS records could cause the service’s outage, Group-IB company specializing in cybersecurity told TASS.

October 5, 2021, 10:07 Facebook outage could be caused by DNS records failure

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, the exact cause of the problem is not yet known, but the most likely cause is that the DNS records associated with Facebook services were removed from the global routing tables. "Such routes are part of the internet's Domain Name System, a key structure that determines where internet traffic needs to go. DNS translates an address like ‘facebook.com’ to an IP address like 123.45.67.890. If Facebook's DNS records disappeared, apps and web addresses would be unable to locate it," Head of Special Projects at the company’s Digital Risk Protection (DRP) department Vladimir Kalugin was quoted in the statement.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them.