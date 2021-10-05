Report: Zuckerberg loses $7bn as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram collapse

The net worth of Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Facebook, fell by nearly $7 billion in a few hours after the company’s flagship products collapsed. According to Bloomberg, a selloff plummeted Facebook’s stock around 5 percent on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The stock slide dropped Zuckerberg’s worth to $128 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Apart from the shutdown, a whistleblower had earlier revealed that the company prioritised profit over the public good.

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old former Facebook employee, alleged that Facebook knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation, and that the company tried to hide that evidence.She filed complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the company is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public.

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook all gone down in what appeared to be another global outage.

According to data on Downdetector, the three social media platforms — owned by Mark Zuckerberg — completely stopped working shortly before 5 pm (GMT+1) on Monday, leaving millions of users worried.