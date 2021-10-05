Armenia PM's official visit to Lithuania is over

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte in Kaunas attended a concert that was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Lithuania and that featured a performance by the Kaunas State Philharmonic, news.am informs.

