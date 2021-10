On October 4 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Black Panther" volunteer detachment, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech, the head of state considered undeniable the contribution of the boys of the detachment to the defense of the Homeland, led by Rustam Gasparyan who was posthumously awarded the highest title of Artsakh Hero and noted that thanks to the heroic heroes Artsakh continues to live and fight.

The process of solving the socio-economic problems in Artsakh in the post-war period, issues on the need to involve pan-Armenian potential in them were discussed during the meeting.