The Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 203 residents.

October 4, 2021, 15:27 It is planned to asphalt the intra-community roads of Aghabekalanj: Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the community, Hovik Saiyan said “After the war, 28 displaced people have settled in the village. The building of the community hall needs renovation. We do not have an aid station; the ceremony hall is in a half-built condition. We have not started work after the war. 16 students attend the village school. Intra-community roads are planned to be asphalted in the near future.

During the war, 2 houses were destroyed and 20 houses were partially damaged. The village is gasified. It is provided with electricity. We get water for several hours a day, "said the head of the community.

The head of the community noted that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 5 of their fellow-villagers have wounded.

Talking about the employment of the residents, our interlocutor said that they are engaged in cattle breeding and gardening.