About 60 residents of the Aghavno community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region were baptized yesterday.

October 4, 2021, 15:09 Baptism ceremony of residents held in the Aghavno community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Aghavno community, Andranik Chavushyan told"Artsakhpress". "Talking to our fellow villagers, we have initiated a group baptism, as we are a Christian people faithful to the Armenian Apostolic Church.

In this way, the society-church connection will be even stronger; we will unite and preserve our Armenian traditions.

"The people of Artsakh will live on their land, as long as they have their will and decision," said Andranik Chavushyan.

Pastor of the Artsakh Diocese Father Beniamin Tsaturyan said that led by the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and with the participation of priests, the residents of the community have been baptized .