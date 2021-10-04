About 60 residents of the Aghavno community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region were baptized yesterday.
Baptism ceremony of residents held in the Aghavno community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region
"The people of Artsakh will live on their land, as long as they have their will and decision," said Andranik Chavushyan.
Pastor of the Artsakh Diocese Father Beniamin Tsaturyan said that led by the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and with the participation of priests, the residents of the community have been baptized .