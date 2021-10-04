Russian peacekeepers provide 120 families with humanitarian aid in remote settlement of Artsakh

The military personnel of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the formation of charitable Foundations, provided assistance to large families and displaced persons in the settlement of Chartar in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) within the framework of the humanitarian action.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In turn, the specialists of the medical detachment of the peacekeeping contingent conducted the reception and medical consultations of a surgeon, ENT, oculist and neurologist oculist to the population in need. A local polyclinic was provided for the work of doctors, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In the house of culture of the village of Chartar, officers of the humanitarian response center, together with benefactors, gave out children's school supplies and winter shoes.

Humanitarian supplies from charitable organizations were delivered from Russia by military transport aircraft and by road transport of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from the Erebuni military airfield, Republic of Armenia to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The public reception of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries out work to identify citizens in need from among internally displaced persons and large families who find themselves in a difficult life situation in providing targeted assistance.