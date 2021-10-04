Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who is going to run for the 2022 French presidential election, says France can recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

October 4, 2021, 12:24 France can recognize Nagorno Karabakh Republic – Paris Mayor

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She made a Twitter post, sharing the article by renowned French philosopher, writer Bernard-Henri Lévy titled “France can recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic” and wrote: “I definitely agree. France can recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic”.

In his article published at Le Point, Bernard-Henri Lévy said that France must find courage to support the Armenian side that has been attacked.