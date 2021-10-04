Artsakhpress

Russian peacekeepers provide 120 families with humanitarian aid in remote settlement of Artsakh

The military personnel of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the formation of charitable Foundations, provided assistance to large families and displaced persons in the settlement of Chartar in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) within the framework of the humanitarian action.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS:  In turn, the specialists of the medical detachment of the peacekeeping contingent conducted the reception and medical consultations of a surgeon, ENT, oculist and neurologist oculist to the population in need. A local polyclinic was provided for the work of doctors, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In the house of culture of the village of Chartar, officers of the humanitarian response center, together with benefactors, gave out children's school supplies and winter shoes.

Humanitarian supplies from charitable organizations were delivered from Russia by military transport aircraft and by road transport of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from the Erebuni military airfield, Republic of Armenia to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The public reception of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries out work to identify citizens in need from among internally displaced persons and large families who find themselves in a difficult life situation in providing targeted assistance.


     

Politics

Lithuanian PM hopeful of return to political resolution of NK conflict

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte expressed hope that it will be possible to return to the political resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visits Russia

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is leading a delegation to Russia on an official three-day visit.

Armenia FM meeting with Iran counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s working visit to Iran has started, news.am informs.

Azatouhi Simonyan met with the Mayor of Glendale

Within the framework of her visit to the United States, Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of...

Armenian President Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan discuss external and domestic challenges

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on October 1 at the Presidential...

Iran ambassador to Azerbaijan: Dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted

We have special respect for all Jews, Christians and other followers of the divine religions: Iranian...

Armenia is very important partner for Czech Republic – FM Kulhánek

Armenia is a very important partner for the Czech Republic and the relations between the two countries...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Society

Russian peacekeepers provide 120 families with humanitarian aid in remote settlement of Artsakh

The military personnel of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the formation of charitable Foundations, provided assistance to large families and displaced persons in the settlement of Chartar in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) within the framework of the humanitarian action.

627 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

627 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

A new water line built in Lusadzor. Head of Community

The Lusadzor community of Artsakh's Askeran region has 307 residents.

Armenian Church commemorates Christ’s 72 disciples

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates Jesus Christ’s seventy-two disciples on Saturday, October...

Verin Horatagh needs a kindergarten. The head of the community tells about the daily life and problems of the village

The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 622 residents. All the residents have...

Street improvement work continues in the capital

Street improvement and asphalting work continues in Stepanakert.

34 displaced families resettled in Berkadzor. Head of Community

The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned...

Military

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another serviceman was found.

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Russian peacekeepers provide 120 families with humanitarian aid in remote settlement of Artsakh
627 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Lithuanian PM hopeful of return to political resolution of NK conflict
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visits Russia
Fumio Kishida elected as 100th Prime Minister of Japan
Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

Fumio Kishida elected as 100th Prime Minister of Japan

Japan parliament elects new PM

COVID-19 death toll in US exceeds 700,000

Biden signs temporary funding bill to prevent government shutdown

