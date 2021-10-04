Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is leading a delegation to Russia on an official three-day visit.
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visits Russia
A meeting with representatives of the Armenian community of Russia will also take place.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte expressed hope that it will be possible to return to the political resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s working visit to Iran has started, news.am informs.
Within the framework of her visit to the United States, Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of...
President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on October 1 at the Presidential...
We have special respect for all Jews, Christians and other followers of the divine religions: Iranian...
Armenia is a very important partner for the Czech Republic and the relations between the two countries...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The military personnel of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the formation of charitable Foundations, provided assistance to large families and displaced persons in the settlement of Chartar in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) within the framework of the humanitarian action.
627 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The Lusadzor community of Artsakh's Askeran region has 307 residents.
The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates Jesus Christ’s seventy-two disciples on Saturday, October...
The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 622 residents. All the residents have...
Street improvement and asphalting work continues in Stepanakert.
The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned...
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another serviceman was found.
Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
