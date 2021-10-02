Azatouhi Simonyan met with the Mayor of Glendale

Within the framework of her visit to the United States, Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic on Diaspora Affairs, met with Glendale Mayor Paula Devine and the members of the city council Ardi Qasakhyan, Ara Najaryan, and Vrezh Aghajanyan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Azatouhi Simonyan said:

'' During my visit I presented them the current socio-economic situation in Artsakh; the issues of concern of the displaced people and the ways to solve them.

I expressed my gratitude for supporting Artsakh during the war, in response to which I have received a willingness from the mayor to support Artsakh through various programs," she said, in particular.

Azatouhi Simonyan invited Glendale City Council Members to discuss the scope of further cooperation with local governments.