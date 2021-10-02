The Lusadzor community of Artsakh's Askeran region has 307 residents.

October 2, 2021, 11:55 A new water line built in Lusadzor. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war, 32 displaced families have settled in the village.

We have 5 vacant houses, which we can provide to our displaced compatriots. The municipality building is in an emergency condition. We have an aid station, a hall for celebrations designed for 200 people. The school building is in an emergency condition. 42 students attend the school. Rural roads need to be repaired.

Seven houses have been partially damaged during the war. The village is gasified; it is provided with electricity, we do not have a problem with water supply. We have a newly built water line. There is no transport from the village to the capital, but the need is felt today more than ever.

"St. Hovhannes Church is located in the village, which was renovated in 2018 by the America-based Sargsyan brothers, whose family roots come from Lusadzor," she said.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 3 of their fellow-villagers have fallen.

Referring to the employment of the villagers, our interlocutor informed that the main directions are cattle breeding and agriculture.