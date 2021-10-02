COVID-19 death toll in US exceeds 700,000

Over 700,000 people in the United States died after contracting the novel coronavirus, said the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, Tass informs.
Over 700,000 people in the United States died after contracting the novel coronavirus, said the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, Tass informs.
We have special respect for all Jews, Christians and other followers of the divine religions: Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi noted this on Twitter—and reacting to the Israeli ambassador's accusations that Iran "oppresses religious minorities and Jews."
Armenia is a very important partner for the Czech Republic and the relations between the two countries...
The peaceful political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict remains on the agenda. Armenia’s...
On October 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Miqayel...
Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan delivered credentials to President...
On September 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek will arrive in Armenia...
Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 622 residents. All the residents have returned after the war.
Street improvement and asphalting work continues in Stepanakert.
The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned...
At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to provide 13.5 billion drams to Artsakh...
5 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
There is "a horrifying inequity" between countries as far as access to coronavirus vaccines goes, World...
In the administrative territory of Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction...
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another serviceman was found.
Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day