We have special respect for all Jews, Christians and other followers of the divine religions: Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi noted this on Twitter—and reacting to the Israeli ambassador's accusations that Iran "oppresses religious minorities and Jews."

October 1, 2021, 17:40 Iran ambassador to Azerbaijan: Dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “But we are sure that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Palestine will remain Islamic countries forever. The dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted,” The Iranian diplomat added, news.am informs.