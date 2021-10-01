Artsakhpress

Politics

Iran ambassador to Azerbaijan: Dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted

We have special respect for all Jews, Christians and other followers of the divine religions: Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi noted this on Twitter—and reacting to the Israeli ambassador's accusations that Iran "oppresses religious minorities and Jews."

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “But we are sure that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Palestine will remain Islamic countries forever.  The dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted,” The Iranian diplomat added, news.am informs.


     

Politics

Armenia is very important partner for Czech Republic – FM Kulhánek

Armenia is a very important partner for the Czech Republic and the relations between the two countries...

Armenia FM: Karabakh conflict’s peaceful political settlement remains on agenda

The peaceful political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict remains on the agenda. Armenia’s...

Miqayel Arzumanyan was appointed chief adviser to the President of the Artsakh Republic

On October 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Miqayel...

Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus delivers credentials to President Lukashenko

Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan delivered credentials to President...

Czech Foreign Minister to arrive in Armenia on working visit

On September 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek will arrive in Armenia...

Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Russian Ambassador discuss peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Society

Verin Horatagh needs a kindergarten. The head of the community tells about the daily life and problems of the village

The Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 622 residents. All the residents have returned after the war.

Street improvement work continues in the capital

Street improvement and asphalting work continues in Stepanakert.

34 displaced families resettled in Berkadzor. Head of Community

The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned...

Armenia government provides another funding to Artsakh

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to provide 13.5 billion drams to Artsakh...

5 daily coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

5 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

WHO chief points to 'horrifying inequity' in terms of access to coronavirus vaccines

There is "a horrifying inequity" between countries as far as access to coronavirus vaccines goes, World...

New residential district being built in Khnatsakh

In the administrative territory of Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction...

Military

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another serviceman was found.

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Iran ambassador to Azerbaijan: Dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted
Biden signs temporary funding bill to prevent government shutdown
Armenia is very important partner for Czech Republic – FM Kulhánek
Varnkatagh has a great potential for resettlement. Head of Community
Russia records 24,522 coronavirus cases
Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

Biden signs temporary funding bill to prevent government shutdown

Russia records 24,522 coronavirus cases

Former Georgian leader Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia

North Korea tests new air defense missile

