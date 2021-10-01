Biden signs temporary funding bill to prevent government shutdown

Congress avoided a government shutdown Thursday hours before funding would have lapsed, CNBC reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the source, President Joe Biden signed a short-term appropriations bill that will keep the government running through Dec. 3. Washington had to beat a midnight Thursday deadline to prevent a shutdown of some federal operations.

In a statement after he signed the measure, Biden said it “meets critical and urgent needs of the nation.” He added that “there’s so much more to do.”

The Senate and House approved the funding legislation earlier Thursday. The Senate passed it in a 65-35 vote as all 50 Democrats backed it and 15 Republicans joined them.

The House passed the bill by a 254-175 margin. Every Democratic representative and 34 Republicans supported it.

The so-called continuing resolution will set spending at current levels into December while lawmakers hash out a full-year funding plan. The legislation includes money for hurricane relief and the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

“This is a good outcome, one I’m happy we are getting done,” Schumer said before the Senate vote.