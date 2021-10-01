The Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert has 45 residents.

October 1, 2021, 15:06 Varnkatagh has a great potential for resettlement. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the community, Gegham Bedanyan told that the village was founded in the 1790s.

One displaced family has settled in the village after the war.

“We have about 77 vacant but in need of repair houses, we can provide them to our compatriots who have lost their settlements. We have a municipality that is in a deplorable state. The ceremony hall need to be renovated.

The school has 5 students. Since the building conditions are deplorable, the grandson of the former principal, Vahram Soghomonyan, temporarily gave his grandfather's house to the school. We do not have a kindergarten building. There are 10 pre-school children in the village. The village is provided with electricity; It is not gasified, but the need is felt. Eight houses were damaged during the war, four of which are being repaired," he said.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers has fallen.

Referring to the employment of villagers, our interlocutor said that the main directions are agriculture and animal husbandry, despite after the war 57 hectares of agricultural land has remained under enemy‘s control and 38.4 hectares are in the risk zone.