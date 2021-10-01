The peaceful political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict remains on the agenda. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during Friday’s joint news briefing after his meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, who is in Yerevan on a working visit, news.am informs.

October 1, 2021, 12:57 Armenia FM: Karabakh conflict’s peaceful political settlement remains on agenda

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS:Mirzoyan noted that Armenia lauds the Czech Republic’s position, which is in line with the position of the EU and supports the OSCE Minsk Group efforts aimed at the continuation of the Karabakh peace talks and the search for a long-term settlement to this conflict. In this regard, the Armenian FM noted that his meetings in New York with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and his Azerbaijani counterpart confirm that a peaceful political settlement remains on the agenda.

Also, Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to resume the full format of the peace talks, based on the well-known principles and elements, and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The Armenian FM added that he and his Czech colleague have discussed humanitarian issues, too, and the need for the immediate release of the Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan.