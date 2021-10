An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale rocked Genaveh Port, Bushehr Province, southern Iran on Friday, IRNA reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 04:45 hours local time (05:150 Yerevan time) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

No casualties or damages have been reported.