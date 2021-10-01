Israel opens embassy in Bahrain

Israel and Bahrain have signed a one-year treaty on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The King of Bahrain received the foreign minister of Israel, who opened Israel’s embassy in Manama, news.am informs, citing AFP .

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the same day that the first plane flying directly from Manama landed in Tel Aviv. Later, the top Israeli diplomat labeled the visit as “warm and optimistic”.

The Israeli diplomatic delegation and Bahrain’s partners had to sign several agreements on further strengthening of the bilateral ties, including economic transactions.

Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel arrived in early September and handed his credentials to the President of Israel.