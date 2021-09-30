Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another serviceman was found.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The service noted that the initial data suggest that the killed is a contract serviceman who participated in the military actions. A forensic examination is planned to establish the identity of the killed.

To note, since November 13 when the ceasefire agreement was reached, 1,678 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former areas of combat operations.