Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) continues in accordance with the applications submitted to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from representatives of the authorities of the districts.
Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: To perform mine clearance tasks, military personnel use protective combined-arms mine clearance kits OVR-2, mine detectors IMP-S2, and portable seekers of non-contact explosive devices INVU-3M Korshun, detecting explosive devices based on electronic components and circuits, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Along with modern means of protection and mine clearance, military personnel actively use the capabilities of mine-hunting dogs, German Shepherd breeds, capable of working in hot climates at temperatures up to plus 35 degrees.
When clearing objects containing metal structures and fragments, specially trained dogs recognize explosives in a pile of metal and in the depths of construction debris.
During the day, 1 hectare of territory was cleared of unexploded ordnance and explosive objects, one explosive object was found and neutralized.
Detected explosive objects and non-working ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with all necessary security measures.
In total, since November 23, 2020, Russian sappers have checked 1,937 buildings, cleared more than 683 km of roads and over 2,300 hectares of territory, discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects.