Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) continues in accordance with the applications submitted to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from representatives of the authorities of the districts.

September 30, 2021, 16:48 Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: To perform mine clearance tasks, military personnel use protective combined-arms mine clearance kits OVR-2, mine detectors IMP-S2, and portable seekers of non-contact explosive devices INVU-3M Korshun, detecting explosive devices based on electronic components and circuits, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.