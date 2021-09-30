Street improvement and asphalting work continues in Stepanakert.

September 30, 2021, 16:08 Street improvement work continues in the capital

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".

"These days, under the state program of the Republic of Artsakh, improvement works are being carried out in Aram Khachatryan, Spandaryan, February 20 streets of Stepanakert. The contractor is the "Caravan" LLC company. The work is controlled by the the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh.