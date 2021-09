Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 23,888 in the last 24 hours, having reached 7,511,026, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Thursday, Tass informs.

September 30, 2021, 15:30 Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: In absolute figures, over the past day, the COVID-19 incidence hit a new high since July 25. In relative terms, it stood at 0,32%.