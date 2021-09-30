The Iranian military will launch exercises October 1, ISNA reports.

September 30, 2021, 12:45 Iran to launch new military exercises involving artillery, helicopters in northwestern regions

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Commander General Kioumars Heydari said the drills will be held in Iran’s north-western regions.

The exercises, called Conquerors of Khaybar, will involve artillery, armored equipment, drones and helicopters.

Commander Heydari said the purpose of the drills is to check and increase the combat readiness level of the military and test military equipment.