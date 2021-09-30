The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned after the war.

September 30, 2021, 12:24 34 displaced families resettled in Berkadzor. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Zarine Mekiyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Thirty-four displaced families have settled in the village. The school, which is designed for 45 students, has 31 students.

We do not have a kindergarten. We have 6 pre-school children. The community has a hall, an aid station and a house of culture. The rural roads are paved. The village is gasified; it is provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply. During the war, 6 houses in the village suffered partial damage," said Z. Mekiyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 2 of their fellow-villagers have fallen.

Referring to the employment of the residents, our interlocutor said that after the war very few people are engaged in agriculture.