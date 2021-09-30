The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned after the war.
34 displaced families resettled in Berkadzor. Head of Community
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Zarine Mekiyan told "Artsakhpress".
"Thirty-four displaced families have settled in the village. The school, which is designed for 45 students, has 31 students.
We do not have a kindergarten. We have 6 pre-school children. The community has a hall, an aid station and a house of culture. The rural roads are paved. The village is gasified; it is provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply. During the war, 6 houses in the village suffered partial damage," said Z. Mekiyan.