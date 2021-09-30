Artsakhpress

Society

34 displaced families resettled in Berkadzor. Head of Community

The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned after the war.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Zarine Mekiyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Thirty-four displaced families have settled in the village. The school, which is designed for 45 students, has 31 students.

We do not have a kindergarten. We have 6 pre-school children. The community has  a hall, an aid station and a house of culture. The rural roads are paved. The village is gasified; it is provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply. During the war, 6 houses in the village suffered partial damage," said Z. Mekiyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 2 of their fellow-villagers have fallen.
Referring to the employment of the residents, our interlocutor said that after the war very few people are engaged in agriculture.

     

Politics

Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Russian Ambassador discuss peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Parliament’s press service said.

Armenian FM, Bulgarian Ambassador highlight peaceful settlement of NK conflict within Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...

Putin: Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is guarantee for regional stability

Turkey’s impact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is contributing to reconciliation in the region....

The President of the Artsakh Republic participated in the plenary session of the National Assembly

On September 29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the legislative-executive...

Armenian FM holds meeting with ICRC Delegation chief

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee...

Iran says remarks by Azerbaijani president are 'surprising'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Society

The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned after the war.

Armenia government provides another funding to Artsakh

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to provide 13.5 billion drams to Artsakh...

5 daily coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

5 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

WHO chief points to 'horrifying inequity' in terms of access to coronavirus vaccines

There is "a horrifying inequity" between countries as far as access to coronavirus vaccines goes, World...

New residential district being built in Khnatsakh

In the administrative territory of Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction...

Commemorative event dedicated to the fallen heroes held in Stepanakert

On September 28, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a commemorative...

Fates of over 2000 historical-cultural monuments of Artsakh in danger

The Armenian historical-cultural heritage, located in the territories currently under the control of...

Military

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations and ensure security at observation posts in the Sever area of responsibility. As the Russian defense ministry reported, during the training, the personnel worked out tasks to prevent provocative actions and repel an attack on an observation post.

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25
Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing his 2012 Election Campaign
Iran to launch new military exercises involving artillery, helicopters in northwestern regions
Armenia government provides another funding to Artsakh
Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

International

Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25

Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing his 2012 Election Campaign

Iran to launch new military exercises involving artillery, helicopters in northwestern regions

U.S. says it won't normalize or upgrade diplomatic ties with Syrian government

