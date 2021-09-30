Armenia government provides another funding to Artsakh

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to provide 13.5 billion drams to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presenting the respective draft decision at the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan noted that 1.2 billion of this amount will be directed to the Artsakh residents’ October utility costs’ reimbursement program, and 12.2 billion drams will be allocated as an interstate loan for the payment of the October salaries, benefits, pensions, healthcare costs, as well as for the purpose of repaying the bonds.

Khachatryan added that this is the fourth such decision, and in general, almost 100 billion drams of financial assistance has been transferred to Artsakh since 2020.