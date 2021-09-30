Armenia government provides another funding to Artsakh

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to provide 13.5 billion drams to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), news.am informs.
Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Parliament’s press service said.
Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...
Turkey’s impact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is contributing to reconciliation in the region....
On September 29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the legislative-executive...
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee...
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 384 inhabitants. All the villagers have returned after the war.
5 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
There is "a horrifying inequity" between countries as far as access to coronavirus vaccines goes, World...
In the administrative territory of Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction...
On September 28, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a commemorative...
The Armenian historical-cultural heritage, located in the territories currently under the control of...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations and ensure security at observation posts in the Sever area of responsibility. As the Russian defense ministry reported, during the training, the personnel worked out tasks to prevent provocative actions and repel an attack on an observation post.
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
