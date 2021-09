September 29, 2021 11:59

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations and ensure security at observation posts in the Sever area of responsibility. As the Russian defense ministry reported, during the training, the personnel worked out tasks to prevent provocative actions and repel an attack on an observation post.