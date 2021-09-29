In the administrative territory of Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction works of a new residential district have started. It is envisaged for the homeless families of the Togh village of Hadrut.

September 29, 2021, 16:56 New residential district being built in Khnatsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".

Within the framework of the state program to provide displaced residents with housing, the construction of private houses and apartment buildings continues.

The total area of the settlement in the design and calculation plan is 32.0 hectares, and the area of the adjacent land plots will be 1000 square meters. The general plan of the new residential district was developed by the design organization “VEM” LLC, said M. Danielyan, adding that the construction is being carried out by Mik Shin LLC.