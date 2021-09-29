Armenian FM, Bulgarian Ambassador highlight peaceful settlement of NK conflict within Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Armenia Kalin Anastasov, the ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: In their remarks they praised the rich agenda of the Armenian-Bulgarian relations and exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Mirzoyan and Anastasov attached importance to the positive dynamics recorded in trade and economy, the activities being carried out to launch a direct flight to and from the capitals of both countries, as well as set aside the role of the Armenian-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The Armenian FM and the Bulgarian Ambassador discussed also the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership and the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership.

The meeting also touched upon the current humanitarian problems facing Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani aggression.

Both officials emphasized the necessity of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.