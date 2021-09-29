Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Armenia Kalin Anastasov, the ministry stated.
Armenian FM, Bulgarian Ambassador highlight peaceful settlement of NK conflict within Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship
The Armenian FM and the Bulgarian Ambassador discussed also the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership and the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership.
The meeting also touched upon the current humanitarian problems facing Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani aggression.
Both officials emphasized the necessity of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.