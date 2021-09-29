Putin: Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is guarantee for regional stability

Turkey’s impact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is contributing to reconciliation in the region. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh is actively operating and is a serious guarantee for stability in the region.

“The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center is actively operating. This cooperation is a serious guarantee for stability in the region and for the parties to reach an agreement on the future actions for reconciliation,” Putin said.