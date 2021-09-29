Commemorative event dedicated to the fallen heroes held in Stepanakert

On September 29, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a commemorative event entitled “Our Eternal Students” was held in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event began with a minute of silence paying tribute to the memory of the victims.

Then the students of the university performed literary and artistic performances.

Amalya Grigoryan, Director of the University Quality Assurance Center, PhD of philological sciences, called on the students to live for the sake of the boys' unlived –lives andunfulfilled dreams.

The pain is strong and unbearable. It is difficult to live, but we must live, because our holy martyrs order us to do so. They order us to live consciously, to live, accepting the Motherland as a high value, because they died consciously.

This is real patriotism. Unfortunately, today we face more difficult challenges, the Turkish-Azerbaijani policy of genocide continues today; the enemy is closer to us, but we should not retreat. We must be able to replace our pain and suffering with the desire to live and fight, because there is no other choice.

We are alive to rebuild and strengthen our country. We have no right to leave our homeland to the enemy, we are doomed to stay here; to live here,”Amalya Grigoryan stressed.

The event was attended by the lecturers of the university, students and relatives of the freedom fighters.