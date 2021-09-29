Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Armenia informed>

September 29, 2021, 13:57 Armenian FM holds meeting with ICRC Delegation chief

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting the officials discussed the cooperation between Armenia and the ICRC on addressing the humanitarian problems in Artsakh and the ongoing activities of the organization.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted the necessity of immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan denies the documented fact that it still holds a large number of Armenian POWs captive, and this creates major grounds for severe crimes committed by Azerbaijan against Armenian detainees.

Also, FM Mirzoyan noted that artificial obstacles should not be created for the international organizations carrying out a humanitarian mission in Artsakh, and that this issue should not be politicized.