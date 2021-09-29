Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Armenia informed>
Armenian FM holds meeting with ICRC Delegation chief
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting the officials discussed the cooperation between Armenia and the ICRC on addressing the humanitarian problems in Artsakh and the ongoing activities of the organization.
FM Mirzoyan highlighted the necessity of immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan.