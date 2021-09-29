Today, singer, songwriter Hayko died from COVID-19 at the age of 44.
Singer Hayko dies
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hayko has been receiving treatment against COVID-19 at a hospital in Yerevan.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding Iran, describing them as “surprising” because they come at a time when Tehran and Baku have good relations based on mutual respect and there are normal channels through which the two sides can talk at the highest level.
The National Interest has published an article about the 2020 war launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh...
The agreements ending military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, which were reached by...
The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic published an updated version of the report on the...
The proposal of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan to create a demilitarized zone between...
The Secretary-General has welcomed the statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 24 September...
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
Anna Grigoryan came to Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has been replenished with five new and modern computers.
On September 28, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a memorial event...
4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
72 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...
Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the...
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of Defense said.
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
