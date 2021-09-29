Singer Hayko dies

September 29, 2021 11:43

Iran says remarks by Azerbaijani president are 'surprising'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding Iran, describing them as “surprising” because they come at a time when Tehran and Baku have good relations based on mutual respect and there are normal channels through which the two sides can talk at the highest level.