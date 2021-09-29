North Korea announces successful test fire of new hypersonic missile

North Korea has claimed that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8 on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: State media said the new missile was one of the "five most important" new weapons systems laid out in its five-year military development plan.

They called the missile a "strategic weapon".

"The development of this weapons system...[has increased] the nation's capabilities for self-defence in every way," North Korean state news outlet KCNA said.