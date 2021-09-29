Due to the 44-day Artsakh war, 34 residential houses have been completely destroyed in Stepanakert. Currently the houses are being reconstructed.
Reconstruction of houses completely destroyed during the war continues in the capital
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Armenia informed>
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President...
The National Interest has published an article about the 2020 war launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh...
The agreements ending military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, which were reached by...
The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic published an updated version of the report on the...
The proposal of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan to create a demilitarized zone between...
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
The Armenian historical-cultural heritage, located in the territories currently under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war, is under a serious danger, Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Armenia Sergei Ghazaryan said during the session of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on human rights and public affairs.
Today, singer, songwriter Hayko died from COVID-19 at the age of 44.
Anna Grigoryan came to Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has been replenished with five new and modern computers.
On September 28, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a memorial event...
4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations and ensure security at observation posts in the Sever area of responsibility. As the Russian defense ministry reported, during the training, the personnel worked out tasks to prevent provocative actions and repel an attack on an observation post.
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
