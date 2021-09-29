Due to the 44-day Artsakh war, 34 residential houses have been completely destroyed in Stepanakert. Currently the houses are being reconstructed.

September 29, 2021, 12:03 Reconstruction of houses completely destroyed during the war continues in the capital

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress.”

“The reconstruction works are carried out by the “Grand Alliance” LLC, and the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh is responsible for the work carried out," she said.