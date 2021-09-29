Anna Grigoryan came to Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia.

September 29, 2021, 11:54 The boxes with dried fruits contain the colors, taste and smell of Artsakh. Founder

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: She has been living and creating here for almost 15 years. Drying fruits was a hobby for her, but over time it has become a business plan.

The founder of the brand told "Artsakhpress", that the name "YanChir" is based on the suffix "yan" of the Armenian surname; as she considers the brand to be everyone's.

"I could not consume the harvest of my garden’s trees, so I decided to dry it. After drying the fruit, arose an idea to sell the product, because they are natural, without sugar, without chemical additives; they can be competitive in the market. I participated in a program organized by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, and the business plan I submitted received a grant. After drying, the fruit does not lose its taste and smell, but it becomes even more useful and delicious. In the selling boxes are the colors, the taste and the smell of Artsakh, ”said Anna Grigoryan.

According to our interlocutor, Artsakh dried fruits should be one of the business cards of Artsakh.

"This year I have dried about half a ton of different kinds of local fruits. Dried fruits are in demand in the market, of course, because people understand and appreciate natural products. My clients from the beginning were my friends who helped me. They started consuming my products.

The dried fruits of Artsakh reached the Russian Federation, Norway, and soon the product will be exported to Spain,” said Anna Grigoryan.