The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding Iran, describing them as “surprising” because they come at a time when Tehran and Baku have good relations based on mutual respect and there are normal channels through which the two sides can talk at the highest level.
Iran says remarks by Azerbaijani president are 'surprising'
He added that the recent Iran’s military drills along the northwestern border was a sovereign matter and was aimed at protecting regional security. He, however, said that Iran will not tolerate the Israeli regime’s presence near its borders even if it is ceremonial and the Islamic Republic will do anything that it takes to protect its national security.