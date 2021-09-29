Iran says remarks by Azerbaijani president are 'surprising'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks regarding Iran, describing them as “surprising” because they come at a time when Tehran and Baku have good relations based on mutual respect and there are normal channels through which the two sides can talk at the highest level.

To remind, in a recent Ilham Aliyev criticized what he described 'illegal entrance and presence' of Iranian trailer trucks into the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). Noting that Iran continues such "illegal" actions despite warnings, Aliyev described the situation as "a disrespect" to the Azerbaijani government, Panorama.am informs.

Khatibzadeh added that the Iranian and Azeri foreign ministers also engaged in serious and meticulous discussions over issues of mutual concerns on the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly in New York. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the chief diplomats agreed to continue the talks. He said good neighborliness is a key matter and all neighbors are expected to observe it.

He added that the recent Iran’s military drills along the northwestern border was a sovereign matter and was aimed at protecting regional security. He, however, said that Iran will not tolerate the Israeli regime’s presence near its borders even if it is ceremonial and the Islamic Republic will do anything that it takes to protect its national security.