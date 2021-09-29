Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations and ensure security at observation posts in the Sever area of responsibility. As the Russian defense ministry reported, during the training, the personnel worked out tasks to prevent provocative actions and repel an attack on an observation post.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was stated that Azerbaijan denies the fact that it holds a large number of POWs in captivity, which creates serious grounds for suspicion of serious crimes committed by Azerbaijan against the captives, including enforced disappearances.

Ararat Mirzoyan said that there shouldn’t be artificial obstacles for international organizations to carry out a humanitarian mission in Artsakh and the issue should not be politicized.