WHO chief expects China collaboration in 2nd phase of studies into coronavirus origins

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that he expected all countries, including China, to collaborate in the second phase of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus after an initial mission to China, Reuters informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at a Geneva-based event on trade and COVID-19, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he hoped that the next phase of studies would begin as soon as possible.

He also repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. "The world needs a framework," he said.


     

Politics

‘Time to sanction Azerbaijan until Aliyev returns the last Armenian POW’: The National Interest

The National Interest has published an article about the 2020 war launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression, atrocities, the necessity of imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan, the urgency of the return of all Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, as well as about the silence of the international community.

Agreements on Nagorno Karabakh help establish stability – Russia’s Lavrov

The agreements ending military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, which were reached by...

Artsakh Ombudsman publishes updated version of report on cases of killing of civilians by Azerbaijani forces

The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic published an updated version of the report on the...

Ombudsman’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders included in PACE resolution

The proposal of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan to create a demilitarized zone between...

UN Secretary General Reiterates Full Support to the Efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

The Secretary-General has welcomed the statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 24 September...

PACE Adopts Report on Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the...

Georgian Prime Minister offers “Tbilisi platform” for Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that he has offered Armenia and Azerbaijan what...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Society

"Artsakhpress" News Agency replenished with new computers

"Artsakhpress" news agency has been replenished with five new and modern computers.

Memorial event dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 44-Day War held in Stepanakert

On September 28, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a memorial event...

4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

772 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

72 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

Our boys saved our country with blood. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the...

Requiem service held in Stepanakert in memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes killed in the 44-day Artsakh...

Representatives of sports sphere paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes

Today on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes who have fallen for the defense...

Military

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of Defense said.

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Diaspora

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

International

WHO chief expects China collaboration in 2nd phase of studies into coronavirus origins

Russian Foreign ministry says will seek retaliatory measures against YouTube, German media

Lavrov to deal with foreign policy sector on United Russia program — commission chair

Merkel's party loses Germany parliament election

