The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would request Russian governmental agencies to take retaliatory measures against YouTube and German media outlets following the video hosting platform’s decision to block German-language projects of Russia’s RT media holding, Tass informs.

September 29, 2021, 10:17 Russian Foreign ministry says will seek retaliatory measures against YouTube, German media

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Considering the nature of the incident, which is fully in line with the logic of the information warfare unleashed against Russia, taking retaliatory symmetrical measures against the German media in Russia would seem not just an appropriate, but also a necessary thing to do, especially taking into account that [the German media] were caught interfering into our country’s domestic affairs on several occasions in the past," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Considering that multiple requests for returning to compliance with international obligations to protect media freedoms and the freedom of speech were ignored by the German side, we view such measures as the only possible way to encourage our partners to engage in a constructive and meaningful dialogue about this unacceptable situation."

"Having considered an RT request for protection against discrimination, it was resolved to file a request to relevant agencies of the Russian Federation with a proposal to draft and enforce retaliatory measures against YouTube and the German media," the statement continues.

The ministry described the move as an "act of unprecedented informational aggression" by the YouTube video hosting platform, committed with connivance or even at the behest of the German authorities.