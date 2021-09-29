"Artsakhpress" news agency has been replenished with five new and modern computers.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The project was sponsored by American-Armenian benefactors Alice and Vahik Petrossian through the Armenian Educational Foundation.

The daily work of the agency regularly had problems in this regard, as the existing computer equipment was very old and often caused failures, creating problems for the efficient organization of work.

The editorial staff of "Artsakhpress" had recently addressed the issue to Azatoohi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs.

Azatoohi Simonyan presented the issue in the Diaspora communities and the response was not delayed. The staff of "Artsakhpress" thanks the benefactors for updating the technical base. The agency continues t spreading objective-operative news (trilingual) from Artsakh.