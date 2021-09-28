An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of Defense said.

September 28, 2021, 16:49 Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Private Garnik Abrahamyan of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound in the arm when the Azerbaijani military fired at his military position near the village of Kut in Gegharkunik province, near the border with Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense said the soldier’s wounds are non-life threatening.