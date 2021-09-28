Memorial event dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 44-Day War held in Stepanakert

On September 28, in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day Artsakh War, a memorial event was held in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event began with a minute of silence paying tribute to the memory of the victims.

Then the students of the university performed literary and artistic performances.

In her speech, Vice-Rector Alisa Baghdasaryan stressed with regret that the homeland is in a situation where the people living are obliged to speak carefully, walk carefully, and even remain silent.

“We must be so strong that our internal war will not destroy us, moreover, we will be able to become stronger; we must win, because we have the task of winning. And before winning, we must be able to arm ourselves with force and spirit," A. Baghdasaryan said.