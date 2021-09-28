Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in the area of responsibility using Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The crews of the UAV complex fulfilled the standards for installing the launcher in the back of a Kamaz truck, made a march to the designated area and launched it.

With the help of UAVs, Russian peacekeepers receive real-time data to the control point, where round-the-clock monitoring of the situation is carried out almost throughout the territory in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The duty shifts of the headquarters collect, summarize and verify information about violations.

Also, objective control and monitoring of the situation from the air is carried out by crews with the Forpost UAV complexes.