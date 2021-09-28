World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for November have risen by 0.85 percent to $76.09 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for November supplies have increased by 0.83 percent to $80.19 a barrel.