World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The proposal of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan to create a demilitarized zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan is being actively circulated within the international community.
The Secretary-General has welcomed the statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 24 September...
With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the...
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that he has offered Armenia and Azerbaijan what...
France will spare no effort to contribute to the resumption of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, with the direct support and involvement of Turkey and with the participation...
The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the occasion of the anniversary of the war unleashed...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
72 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 259,779, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the...
Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes killed in the 44-day Artsakh...
Today on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes who have fallen for the defense...
Today a torchlight procession in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day war, was held in...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.
The "Narane Gold" LLC is the first company implementing large-scale investment projects in Artsakh after...
The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.
Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...
At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...
The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...
The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
