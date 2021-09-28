With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a report on the “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” during the autumn session of the PACE, News.am reports.
PACE Adopts Report on Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The report was drafted by Irish parliamentarian Paul Gavan, who provided the information based on the results of his visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan.