PACE Adopts Report on Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a report on the “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” during the autumn session of the PACE, News.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The report was drafted by Irish parliamentarian Paul Gavan, who provided the information based on the results of his visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan.


     

Ombudsman’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around Armenia’s borders included in PACE resolution

The proposal of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan to create a demilitarized zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan is being actively circulated within the international community.

UN Secretary General Reiterates Full Support to the Efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

The Secretary-General has welcomed the statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 24 September...

With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the...

Georgian Prime Minister offers “Tbilisi platform” for Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that he has offered Armenia and Azerbaijan what...

France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – embassy

France will spare no effort to contribute to the resumption of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan...

Guarantee of physical security and right to life of Armenians of Artsakh impossible under jurisdiction of Azerbaijan–MFA

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, with the direct support and involvement of Turkey and with the participation...

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the Occasion of the Anniversary of the War Unleashed on September 27, 2020 on Artsakh by Azerbaijan

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the occasion of the anniversary of the war unleashed...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Tashir plans 130 million USD investment in industry, tourism and youth business activities

Tashir Company plans to invest 130 million USD for fostering industrial capacities, tourism, also youth...

Unblocking of transport communications will give an opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the unblocking of all economic...

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

772 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

72 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 259,779, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

Our boys saved our country with blood. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the...

Requiem service held in Stepanakert in memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes killed in the 44-day Artsakh...

Representatives of sports sphere paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes

Today on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes who have fallen for the defense...

Torchlight procession entitled "Artsakh Lives" held in Stepanakert

Today a torchlight procession in memory of all those, who were martyred in the 44-day war, was held in...

Stepanakert Day is celebrated today

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Mining venture to be established in Artsakh

The "Narane Gold" LLC is the first company implementing large-scale investment projects in Artsakh after...

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the antidrug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, as news.am informs, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh worked out the evacuation of a conditionally injured person using a helicopter with a medical module

Russian peacekeepers conducted a training on the evacuation of a conditionally injured person in the...

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Lavrov to deal with foreign policy sector on United Russia program — commission chair

Merkel's party loses Germany parliament election

Russia is warned of danger of Erdogan's betrayal because of West

Turkey intends to buy more S-400 air defense systems from Russia - Erdogan

