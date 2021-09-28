PACE Adopts Report on Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a report on the “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” during the autumn session of the PACE, News.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The report was drafted by Irish parliamentarian Paul Gavan, who provided the information based on the results of his visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan.