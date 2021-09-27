On September 27, a memorial service dedicated to the fallen freedom fighters of the 44-day Artsakh War was held in Stepanakert School Number 8.

September 27, 2021, 17:50 Memorial event dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 44-Day War held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the attendees of the meeting laid flowers at the memorial plaque erected in memory of the 16 graduates of the school who died in the 44-day war.

During the memorial service, the students performed literary and artistic performances.

According to school Principal Lyova Gevorgyan, in 2020 their students, imbued with patriotism, have been on the battlefield since September 27, with the unconditional and unwavering support of all Armenians. They fought in order to create their own destiny with their own hands.

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, 16 graduates of the school sacrificed their lives for the sake of the homeland, bridging the years they lived through to Armenian history.

They have put the honor of the nation above their own life," said Lyova Gevorgyan, in particular.

The event was attended by Stepanakert Mayor Davit Sargsyan, relatives of the fallen graduates and guests.