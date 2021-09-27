Our boys saved our country with blood. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the Mother of God in Stepanakert by the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the requiem service, the spiritual and secular class prayed together for the repose of the souls of the victims of the 44-day Artsakh War.

Today we must move from evil advice, thoughts to brotherhood, piety, patriotism, because our sons did the impossible, they saved our Motherland with their blood. We must be self-reliant because we have a faithful ally, our God. We must fully restore our statehood by working, creating and living.

This is an imperative of today,”the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan told “Artsakhpress”.