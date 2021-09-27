Requiem service held in Stepanakert in memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes killed in the 44-day Artsakh war, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the Mother of God in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, a minute of silence was declared in the whole territory of the Republic.



The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan noted:

“That one minute was a minute of silence and reflection, because at that moment we all prayed. A minute of silence was followed by a march to the Stepanakert City Memorial.

The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, high-ranking state and military men, thousands of Artsakh people laid flowers and wreaths at the monument erected in memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the defense of the homeland.