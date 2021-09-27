Requiem service held in Stepanakert in memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims

Today, on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes killed in the 44-day Artsakh war, a requiem service was held in the Cathedral of the Mother of God in Stepanakert.
The President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, high-ranking state and military men, thousands of Artsakh people laid flowers and wreaths at the monument erected in memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the defense of the homeland.