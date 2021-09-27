Representatives of sports sphere paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes

Today on the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh War, in memory of the heroes who have fallen for the defense of the borders of the Motherland, the representatives of the Artsakh Republic's sports sphere, Stepanakert schoolchildren paid tribute at the memorial plaque in Stepanakert Freedom Fighter’s Park.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Those present observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the fallen freedom fighters and laid flowers in front of the memorial plaque.

"Today we have painful feelings. Paying tribute to our fallen heroes, we feel a great responsibility for what they did, their lives and the message they have left. "Today we have painful feelings. Paying tribute to our fallen heroes, we feel a great responsibility for what they did, their lives and the message they have left.

What happened during 44 days was a new genocide, as a result of which we have been once again deprived of our homeland. We must sober up and realize that we have a responsibility to the memory of our boys and every step we take must be aimed at making their dream come true,"

Melanya Balayan, Advisor to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, said, in particular.

The event was attended by Artsakh MPs, relatives of the fallen freedom fighters and intellectuals.